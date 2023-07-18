Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 20,558 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $56,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 704,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $65,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

