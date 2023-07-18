Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Windham Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $292.76. 490,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $292.91. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.