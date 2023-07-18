Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.55

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.55 and last traded at $242.51, with a volume of 131665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

