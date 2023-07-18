Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $213.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.