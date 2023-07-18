Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 5.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONV opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

