Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.42 million and $5.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

