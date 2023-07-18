Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,767,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 20,888,920 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $31.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 636,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 6,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.