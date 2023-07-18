Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.05

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 128442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

