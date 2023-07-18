Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.22. 668,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.