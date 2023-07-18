Virginia National Bank Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Virginia National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Morgan Stanley Second Quarter Earnings, Time For A Breakout?
- Banking On Bank Of America In The 2nd Half
- Russell 2000 ETF Momentum Sparks Volatility In Small Caps
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.