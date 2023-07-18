vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
