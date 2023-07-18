Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $232.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of VMC opened at $223.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day moving average of $187.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

