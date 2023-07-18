WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 0.6% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.50 ($41.01) and last traded at €35.20 ($39.55). 2,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.00 ($39.33).

WashTec Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.