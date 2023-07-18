WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 0.6% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.50 ($41.01) and last traded at €35.20 ($39.55). 2,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.00 ($39.33).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.
