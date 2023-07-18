Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.99. 1,630,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

