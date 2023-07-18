WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.13

WazirX (WRX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $49.68 million and $26.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

