Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $270.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $237.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.96. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

