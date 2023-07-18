WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.