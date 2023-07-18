Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

NYSE:WAL traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,657,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

