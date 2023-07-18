Windham Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 307.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 862,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

