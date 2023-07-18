WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.35 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. WINkLink has a market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007045 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,267,244.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

