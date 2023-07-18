Wolff Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

