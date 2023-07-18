Wolff Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

