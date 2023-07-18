Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

