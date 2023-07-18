Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Update

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Yum China Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 1,628,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $182,104,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8,088.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

