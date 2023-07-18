Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,976,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

