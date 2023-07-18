Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Shares of ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51,331.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

