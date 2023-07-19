2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.20. 2U shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 597,982 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

2U Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $361.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 2U by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

