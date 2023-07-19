3,635 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

UFPI opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.