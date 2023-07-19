3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in 3M by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,617,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $695,610,000 after purchasing an additional 182,237 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,473. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

