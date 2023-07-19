3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

3M stock opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

