738 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $360.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average of $309.46. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

