89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
89bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 1,136,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $22.93.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,433 shares of company stock valued at $894,737. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.