AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.00. 2,053,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,306,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of -0.14.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 118,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

