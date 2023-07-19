abrdn plc Buys 17,570 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

