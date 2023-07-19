abrdn plc Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

