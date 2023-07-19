abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,639 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,422 shares in the company, valued at $42,040,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,040,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,881. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -796.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

