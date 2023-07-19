abrdn plc Sells 58,939 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,939 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.82% of ArcBest worth $40,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.