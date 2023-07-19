ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,229. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

