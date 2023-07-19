Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $105,549.08

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Achain has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $105,549.08 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

