Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATGE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 552,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,748. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

