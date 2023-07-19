AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 619,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

