AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $841,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

