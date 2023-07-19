AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

