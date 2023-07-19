AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBK opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

