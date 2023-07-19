AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,544 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

