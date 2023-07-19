Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

