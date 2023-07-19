aelf Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $176.03 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002152 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

