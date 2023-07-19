Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.