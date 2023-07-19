AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 662 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

