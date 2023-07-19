Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.07. 527,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

